Looking to update your arsenal in Helldivers 2 with some shocking new weapons? Then you're in luck, as the upcoming Helldivers 2 Warbond: Cutting Edge, will bring with it new weapons, armor, and more.
Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond Release Date: March 14, 2024
Let's start with when the Warbond will come out. The Cutting Edge Warbond will arrive in Helldivers 2 on March 14, 2024. This Warbond follows after the Steeled Veterans Warbond, which came to the game back in February 8, 2024.
The Warbond will introduce a total of three primary weapons, a secondary weapon, a new grenade, and three new armor sets. Let's go through each of them in turn:
Cutting Edge Warbond New Weapons
The first new weapon is the LAS-16 Sickle, a returning weapon from Helldivers 1. It is a laser rifle that fires in short bursts. The advantage of this weapon is that it does not need reloading. The downside is that continuous use can lead to it overheating. When it does, players will have to plug in a new heatsink to keep using the weapon.
Next is the SG-8P Punisher, a modified version of the SG-8 Punisher shotgun. The SG-8P fires Plasma rounds instead of the normal shotgun rounds and can take down multiple enemies at once. Judging from the gameplay in the trailer, players can treat it like a grenade launcher that shoots plasma at enemies.
The final primary weapon is the ARC-12 Blitzer, which you can think of as an electric shotgun. The ARC-12 can fire an arc of close-range lightning, which hits multiple enemies at once. Alternatively, players can also charge the weapon up to free powerful bolts of electricity.
The new secondary weapon is the LAS-7 Dagger pistol. Unlike a normal pistol, the LAS-7 fires a continuous laser at enemies. This means players will have to track enemies with the laser to take them down. As for the new grenade, players will now be able to use the G-23 Stun grenade. Enemies caught in the blast radius of the G-23 will be immobilized for a few seconds, giving players the chance to either run away from them, or take them down with a powerful weapon.
Cutting Edge Warbond New Armors
A total of three armor sets will be added to the game through this Warbond, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. We don't have any information yet as to what the stats of these armor sets are, however the PlayStation Blog Post for this Warbond does give a brief description for each one:
EX-03 Prototype 3: Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype’s wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts.
EX-16 Prototype 16: Warning: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork.
EX-00 Prototype X: The end result of several billion Super Credits and 12 years of research into creating “the Soldier of Tomorrow”. Show us it was worth it.
Once more information about the new armor sets becomes available, we will be sure to let you know. Hopefully, players will be able to enjoy these weapons and armor alongside the upcoming Mechs, although production of said mechs did get delayed.
That's all the information we have about the upcoming Cutting Edge Warbond in Helldivers 2. Again, the Warbond comes out on March 14, 2024. Helldivers 2 is available on Playstation 5 and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.