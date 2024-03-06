Arrowhead Game Studios has recently unveiled a significant update for Helldivers 2, the latest installment in their popular cooperative shooter franchise. This minor patch, marked as version 01.000.100, is currently accessible to PC gamers, with Arrowhead indicating an impending rollout for PlayStation 5 aficionados in the near future. The update introduces a myriad of enhancements, from the addition of new planetary hazards to comprehensive weapon rebalancing, all designed to augment the gameplay experience.
Helldivers 2 Update 01.000.100: Enhanced Environmental Challenges and Weapon Balancing
One of the most notable introductions in this update is the inclusion of environmental challenges such as fire tornadoes and meteor showers. These hazards appear across various planets, elevating the unpredictability and complexity of missions. Players will find themselves needing to rapidly adapt and strategize in response to these dynamic threats, adding a fresh layer of depth to the game's tactical requirements. Particularly, the Eradicate missions have seen significant adjustments, with increased difficulty and extended mission durations, aimed at delivering a more robust and satisfying challenge to the players.
🛠 Support incoming! ⚙
We have issued a patch for PC players (PS5 patch is coming soon) that introduces planetary hazards, balancing updates, and more!
🔗 Read more here: https://t.co/YziLfoXl8d pic.twitter.com/8qnZBdI49q
— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 6, 2024
Weapon balance has also received considerable attention in this update. Arrowhead Game Studios has implemented changes across a broad spectrum of armaments, including support, secondary, and primary weapons. These adjustments address magazine capacities, damage outputs, and armor penetration capabilities, ensuring no single weapon overshadows the rest on the battlefield. Specific weapons such as the Breaker, Railgun, Flamethrower, Laser Cannon, and Punisher have undergone fine-tuning to better align with the game's balance objectives. Furthermore, strategic assets like the Energy Shield Backpack and Orbital Barrages have been enhanced for improved utility and effectiveness in combat scenarios.
Technical Refinements & Ongoing Commitments To Gameplay Quality
The update extends beyond gameplay enhancements, addressing various technical issues that have affected players' experiences. Fixes have been applied to resolve discrepancies in armor rating values, environmental hazard behaviors, anti-aliasing toggle problems, and lighting inconsistencies on different planets. A pivotal change concerning friendly fire has been made; Helldivers are now vulnerable to damage from fire, gas, and other hazardous elements produced by fellow players. Additionally, a corrective measure for the camera system now prevents it from locking onto a player's own corpse, thereby improving the functionality of the spectator mode.
Despite these improvements, Arrowhead Game Studios has acknowledged the presence of ongoing issues within Helldivers 2. Players have reported encounters with game crashes, character freezing, item collection bugs, login rate limiting, and other disruptions. The development team has committed to continuous efforts to identify and rectify these problems, assuring the player community of their dedication to refining the gameplay experience further.
As Arrowhead Game Studios persists in evolving the Helldivers 2 universe, the community can look forward to future updates designed to address emerging challenges and enhance the overall quality of the game. This commitment to post-launch support underlines the studio's dedication to their audience and the enduring appeal of the Helldivers series. With the latest patch now live for PC players and soon to be available for PlayStation 5 users, the saga of intergalactic warfare and camaraderie continues to unfold, promising more thrilling adventures and relentless battles against the forces that threaten humanity's survival.
Helldivers 2 Update 01.000.100 Patch Notes
As Arrowhead Game Studios rolls out this comprehensive update for Helldivers 2, a detailed breakdown of all enhancements, fixes, and adjustments is available for players seeking an in-depth understanding of the changes. Below is the full list of patch notes, providing insight into the developers' efforts to elevate the gameplay experience and address community feedback.
Major Updates
- Planetary Hazards active
- Many planets now have additional environmental challenges that will appear at random while you are deployed, from fire tornadoes to meteor showers and many more.
Helldivers 2 Update 01.000.100: Balancing
Eradicate Missions
- Eradicate missions now require more kills and enemies spawn more often. The time to complete the mission was previously shorter than intended and should now usually take twice as long to complete.
Primary, Secondary, & Support Weapons
- Breaker: Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13, increased recoil from 30 to 55
- Railgun – Decreased armor penetration in Safe Mode, decreased damage against durable enemy parts
- Flamethrower: Increased damage per second by 50%
- Laser Cannon: Increased damage against durable enemy parts, increased armor penetration, improved ergonomics
- Punisher: Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stagger force, increased damage from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet
- Breaker Spray & Pray: Increased armor penetration, increased fire rate from 300 to 330, increased number of pellets from 12 to 16 per shot, decreased magazine size from to 32 to 26
Stratagems
- Energy Shield Backpack: Increased delay before recharging
- 380mm and 120mm Orbital Barrages: Increased duration of the bombardment, decreased spread
Fixes
- Fixed armor rating values not reducing damage as intended.
- Fixed certain Bug Holes (including Stalker Nests) that were unnecessarily hard to destroy.
- Fixed anti-aliasing toggle not working on PS5.
- Balanced lighting across all planets to solve cases where the game was too dark.
- Improved flashlight efficacy.
- Increased visibility during “sand rain” weather on Erata Prime.
- Updated tutorial materials and lighting.
- Improved cases where some materials could look blurry if “Lighting” graphic setting was set to “Low”.
- Fixed timing issues that could occur in the “Extract E-710” primary objective.
- Changed button interaction behavior for buttons in bunker POIs. Helldivers will now let go of the button after holding it for a few seconds.
- Fixed some cases of large assets floating if the ground beneath them was blown up.
- Helldivers standing next to ICBMs during launch will get properly toasty with a chance of not-so-spontaneous combustion.
- Fixed unthrowable snowballs after ragdolling.
- Fixed being able to use grenades after drowning.
- Camera no longer locked on the player's own corpse and blocking spectator mode.
- Helldivers now take damage from fire, gas etc. generated by other players.
- Armor no longer stretches when dismembered.
Helldivers 2 Update 01.000.100: Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- Game may crash after dropping several high power stratagems in succession.
- Picking up items from caches may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.
- Picking up items from bunkers and caches in quick succession may render one of the items unpickable.
- Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.
- Players may be unable to select loadout or return to ship when joining a multiplayer game session via PS5 Activity Card.
- Mission objective HUD displays different numbers for client and host during some missions.
- Default armor is always shown while viewing the warbond, regardless of the armor that player has equipped.
- Text chat box display is obstructed by the cinematic letterboxing during extraction.
- Some text in the HUD/UI is missing or not displaying correctly.
- Players may experience issues when many players attempt to login and/or play at the same time:
- Login rate limiting
- Players may become disconnected during play
- Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers
- Some games may not be joinable by others for a short period of time
