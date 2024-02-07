Henry Cavill is not a fan of sex scenes.

Henry Cavill is not a fan of sex scenes in movies and TV shows.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill revealed he finds sex scenes “awkward.” Even Argylle director Matthew Vaughn lamented that he doesn't direct them because he doesn't like them.

“There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days,” Cavill said.

The debate over sex scenes and their place in media is an age-old one. Cavill speaking out against them could make a change given his status as an actor.

His most recent film, Argylle, was directed by Matthew Vaughn. Cavill joined the likes of Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Bryan Cranston in the spy film. Dua Lipa and John Cena were also featured in the cast.

Henry Cavill is largely associated with his franchise roles. He's appeared in the DCEU, Mission: Impossible, Enola Holmes, and The Witcher franchises. In the DCEU, he played Superman from the inaugural film in the franchise, Man of Steel, until Black Adam and The Flash.

He plays Sherlock Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown in the Enola Holmes series for Netflix as well. In Mission: Impossible Fallout, he played August Walker. Cavill also led the first three seasons of The Witcher as Geralt.

Coming up, Cavill will star in two Guy Ritchie joints. The first is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the second is his untitled forthcoming film.