Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has withdrawn from his scheduled fight against Marlon Vera at UFC 292 due to a shoulder tear.

Some important news… Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete on Aug 19 at UFC 292. I have a tear in my right shoulder that requires rehab. I wish I could've got in there w/ Chito, but I won't be able to make a full recovery in time.@jimmybars 📽️: https://t.co/Ar7JQbsQPL pic.twitter.com/06ZEoKE7b4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 29, 2023

The fight was set to take place on August 19, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. Cejudo confirmed his withdrawal from the fight on his social media accounts, stating that he needs to take care of his injury to prevent further damage to his shoulder.

Cejudo's injury was first reported on June 20, 2023, just hours after the fight between him and Vera was announced. . In a now-deleted YouTube video on his channel, Cejudo revealed that he has a tear on his right shoulder and that his fight against Vera was not confirmed due to the injury. He also mentioned that he needs to get his shoulder checked to see the extent of the damage

Marlon Vera has addressed the potential injury withdrawal of Cejudo from their fight, stating that he will be in Boston on August 19, regardless of who his opponent is . Vera has a record of 22 wins and 8 losses in his professional MMA career and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in his most recent matchup.

Marlon Vera addresses Henry Cejudo’s potential injury withdrawal from UFC 292 https://t.co/V3Vw863Eyg pic.twitter.com/wizm4J72g6 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 21, 2023

Cejudo's withdrawal from the fight is a major blow to the UFC, as he is a former two-division champion and one of the biggest stars in the sport. Cejudo was looking to get back into the bantamweight title picture after dropping a close split decision against the champ Aljamain Sterling with a win over Marlon Vera but now he needs to reassess what his future plans are going to be. With already tearing one shoulder that put him out of commission for a year he will need to play it safe with a partial tear in his opposite shoulder now.