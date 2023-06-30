Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has withdrawn from his scheduled fight against Marlon Vera at UFC 292 due to a shoulder tear.
Some important news…
Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete on Aug 19 at UFC 292. I have a tear in my right shoulder that requires rehab.
I wish I could've got in there w/ Chito, but I won't be able to make a full recovery in time.@jimmybars
📽️: https://t.co/Ar7JQbsQPL pic.twitter.com/06ZEoKE7b4
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 29, 2023
The fight was set to take place on August 19, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. Cejudo confirmed his withdrawal from the fight on his social media accounts, stating that he needs to take care of his injury to prevent further damage to his shoulder.
Cejudo's injury was first reported on June 20, 2023, just hours after the fight between him and Vera was announced. . In a now-deleted YouTube video on his channel, Cejudo revealed that he has a tear on his right shoulder and that his fight against Vera was not confirmed due to the injury. He also mentioned that he needs to get his shoulder checked to see the extent of the damage
Marlon Vera addresses Henry Cejudo’s potential injury withdrawal from UFC 292 https://t.co/V3Vw863Eyg pic.twitter.com/wizm4J72g6
— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 21, 2023