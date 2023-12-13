Here's how you and millions of other players can play Tekken 8 this week!

Tekken 8 is becoming playable soon for millions of players! Bandai Namco announced that there will be a Tekken 8 demo for multiple platforms ahead of its release early next year.

Tekken 8 Demo

Tekken 8, the latest installment in the legendary fighting game series, is now offering a sneak peek with its demo version available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Bandai Namco revealed the details of the demo on X, previously known as Twitter. It will first hit PlayStation 5 on December 14, followed by users on Xbox Series X|S and Steam on December 21.

Get ready for your first battle in #TEKKEN8 🥊

The #TEKKEN 8 Demo releases on December 14 on @PlayStation and December 21 on @Xbox and @Steam! pic.twitter.com/K8ZrBl9ZKr — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) December 12, 2023

This demo marks what could be the final pre-release playable window ahead of its early 2024 release. In the previous months, there have been closed betas and network tests, spawning a lot of content on the game including gameplay, character showcases, and reveals and explanations of the new mechanics.

The Tekken 8 demo will feature the first chapter of “The Dark Awakens,” its Story Mode. On top of this, there will also be a local versus fighting mode, allowing you to play against a friend on the same console. This is important to note as it seems like you will not be able to play against other people over the network – a separate “Closed Network Test” was launched a few months prior to check Tekken 8's network stability. It's also expected for the Practice Mode to be enabled so you can warm up those juggles and familiarize yourself with the new Heat System a month ahead of the release.

For PC gamers awaiting their chance to play the long-awaited installment, you might want to take a peek at the Tekken 8 system requirements so you can clear some storage to make way for the installation or, more importantly, get some vital setup upgrades to make your Tekken 8 experience as smooth as possible.

Tekken 8 is set roughly six months after the events of Tekken 7, with the story following the rivalry between Kazuya and Jin. New characters have been announced and may play a critical role in the story, such as Heihachi's daughter Reina who came as a surprise to many members of the Tekken community.