The baseball world is in mourning after news that it lost one of its icons. Vince Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster died at age 94 at his home in Los Angeles Tuesday. Scully’s death has caused a flood of tributes from all corners not limited to the sports world. That was Vince Scully, a man who was respected from the time he began his career as the Dodgers in the 1950s to the end of his legendary career in 2016. Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw, who is among the last Los Angeles stars who had the pleasure of having their games called by Scully paid tribute to the broadcaster following the Dodgers’ 9-5 road win over the San Francisco Giants.

Via Juan Toribio of MLB.com:

#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw on Vin Scully: “He’s the best that ever was. … when you think about the Dodgers, there’s a lot of history here and there are a lot of people that have come through, it’s just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin.”

Kershaw was still at his peak when Vince Scully decided to end his full-time duties in the broadcast booth in 2016. Up to that year, Kershaw already had a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career, amassing a 126-60 record with a 2.37 ERA and a 1.007 WHIP. Vince Scully was there throughout Kershaw’s first nine years in the big leagues, helping convey to baseball fans the greatness of the Dodgers’ ace, while at the same time further growing his own legend by continuing to work even at his age.

Rest in peace, Vince Scully.