Deshaun Watson surprised the football world when he addressed his high-profile sexual misconduct case moments before his Cleveland Browns debut on Friday. It was an unexpected act that drew polarizing reactions from in and around the NFL.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke out about that issue as he opened up about how he felt that Watson was being completely genuine with his apology (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“I’ve been around Deshaun now for a few months, and I know he wants to grow,” Stefanski said. “I know that he does. And that’s personally; that’s professionally. And I think he’s very, very serious about doing that. And I think that’s part of that next step for him.”

Before he took the field for the first time as a Brown, Watson spoke from the heart as he sent out an emotional apology, saying that he’s “truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation.”

What is clear, however, is that this fiasco is far from over. Appeals have been made with regard to Watson’s suspension, and reports suggest that the NFL expects a substantial increase in the penalties that have been initially handed to the embattled quarterback.

In terms of his football, Deshaun Watson was not exactly impressive in his Browns debut. To be fair, he had a limited run on the field, and he wasn’t really able to get things going. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is going to get a lot more chances in the near future, though, which will determine whether or not this issue will have an impact on his play.