When Hi-Fi Rush shadow-dropped back in January 2023, it took the world by storm. Although originally only for Xbox and PC, the game will now be headed to PlayStation 5 (but not before getting leaked). Here are the details for Hi-Fi Rush’s PS5 release, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.
Hi-Fi Rush PS5 Release Date: March 19, 2024
Hi-Fi RUSH | PS5 Announce Trailer
Hi-Fi Rush comes out on PlayStation 5 on March 19, 2024. The game is also available on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, as well as Game Pass.
Hi-Fi Rush Gameplay
Hi-Fi RUSH | Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Hi-Fi Rush is a third-person rhythm-action game. Most, if not all, of the game’s mechanics are tied to a constant beat happening in the background. This includes combat, platforming, and more. Although actions are automatically synced to the beat regardless of button presses, pressing command buttons in sync will allow the player to deal more damage with each attack. Players can also parry or dodge attacks and must do so to the rhythm.
The game takes place in multiple linear stages, with players making their way from point A to point B. They will have to fight enemies, perform platforming, and more. Now and then, players will unlock new attacks or traversal methods via various upgrades. This opens up new avenues of traversal and attack for the player. The music also changes as the player progresses, changing how players play.
Once players finish the game, they will unlock various new features, such as revisiting past levels, a new difficulty setting, as well as a survival mode called Rhythm Tower.
Hi-Fi Rush Story
Hi-Fi RUSH | Official Launch Trailer
The game follows the story of Chai, a young adult with a disabled right arm who hopes to become a rock star. To follow his dreams, he decides to go to the Vandelay Technologies campus and volunteer for Project Armstrong. Project Armstrong allows participants to replace limbs with cybernetics. During the replacement, however, the music player that was confiscated from Chai found its way on top of Chai’s chest during the procedure and ended up getting implanted inside him. This allows Chai to perceive the music around him.
This is when Chai realizes that Vandelay Technologies is not as kind as they think, so Chai must use his newfound powers, as well as his new cybernetic limb, to fight back against the evil corporation.
