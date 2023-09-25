Platinum Games and Hideki Kamiya have both confirmed that the beloved video game writer and director will be leaving the company he co-founded after seventeen years of service. Platinum Games released a statement on X announcing Kamiya’s departure yesterday, Kamiya would then confirm his departure with another post on X a couple of hours later. His departure will be made official on October 12, 2023.

No exact reason has been given for his departure but inferring from both statements. it appears that there are no hard feelings between Kamiya and the studio. The statement made by Platinum Games reads as follows, “We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day. We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!”

“This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make. However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way.” Kamiya said regarding his departure from his position of vice president.

Hideki Kamiya began making a name for himself while he worked at Capcom where he eventually rose to the role of director for Resident Evil 2 in 1998, Devil May Cry in 2001, and a writer on 2006’s Okami. After Capcom closed Clover Studio in 2007, Kamiya would co-found his own studio alongside Shinji Mikami and Atsushi Inaba which would eventually become Platinum Games. During his time at Platinum, he would work as a director and writer on the Bayonetta franchise, The Wonderful 101, and Sol Cresta. Hideki Kamiya has always had a unique approach to development which has helped create some of the most beloved and revered titles even to this day. The loss of Kamiya will definitely be felt within Platinum, but it is clear across both statements that Kamiya is not done just yet. No matter what the lauded writer/director decides to work on next though, his legacy has ensured there will be fans excited to see his vision come to life.

