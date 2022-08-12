Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter single-player adventure RPG Hogwarts Legacy just got its release date delayed to 2023.

Hold your broomsticks, enrollment to Hogwarts isn’t pushing through later this year. The magical game we’re all expecting to play this Holiday isn’t coming out this year after all, as Warner Bros. pushes Hogwarts Legacy’s release date to February 2023. February 10, 2023, to be exact.

We hope that this would be the final delay in the game’s release date, as it’s originally pushed back from a 2021 release to a far away December 2022 release. Now, we’re sure that delaying games’ releases to make sure they’re in their best state before launch is a strategic and important move, but moving the release date farther and farther back multiple times doesn’t bode well for any game, not even a game with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attached to it.

Hogwarts Legacy is expected to come out on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Set years before the events of the Harry Potter films and stage plays, Hogwarts Legacy see players enroll in the prestigious wizarding school, getting onboarded into one of its four iconic houses, and juggling adventure and mystery with their academics, which involves actual lessons, classes, and hands-on experiments.

