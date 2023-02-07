Here is our guide to the Plants in Hogwarts Legacy, from what they are to what they do, and even where players can find them.

Hogwarts Legacy Guide – Plants

Herbology is one of the various subjects offered at Hogwarts, and as such, it plays a role in this game. Players have access to various plants in Hogwarts Legacy, each with their own distinct effects. Be it for crafting potions, or for combat uses, it’s always a good idea to be stocked up in plants.

Players can categorize the plants they can find in the game into Potion Plants and Combat Plants. let’s go through each one.

Combat Plants

As the name implies, these plants are purely for combat. Whether it’s to deal damage to enemies or to debuff them for a little while, you will want to know what each of these plants does.

Mandrakes: Just like in the movies, players can pull out mandrakes from the ground, which will make them scream. This stuns enemies, making it easier to attack them.

Chinese Chomping Cabbage: As the name implies, these cabbages chomp at enemies, dealing damage. You can throw it at them, and combo your spells to deal even more damage.

Venomous Tentacula: Although you can use this plant’s leaves in potion making, you can also use them in combat. The vines of the plants have spikes and can deal a lot of damage.

Devil’s Snare: Those familiar with the series know that these sun-hating plants can ensnare enemies and prevent them from moving.

Potion Plants

These plants, on the other hand, can be used in potion-making. We have a whole guide on potion-making coming up soon, so for now let’s focus on the plants you can make potions with.

Dittany: These leaves are an ingredient in the Wiggenweld Potion, which is your main healing potion.

Mallowsweeet: Mallowsweet is a peculiar plant, as it is what Centaurs use when stargazing. This probably makes potions that help with Astrology.

Venomous Tentacula: As mentioned above, the leaves of this plant are also potion ingredients. For what kinds of potions, however, we are still not sure.

Shrivelfigs: Shrivelfigs reverse curses, and as such could have the same effect in potions.

Spiky Mushrooms: We don’t know as of now what these mushrooms do in a potion, but we know that they are also for crafting gear.

Fluxweed: These are an ingredient for Focus potions, which lowers the player’s cooldown.

Now that you know what plants you can get, let’s talk about where to get them. There are various ways to getting plants in Hogwarts Legacy, so let’s go through each one

Growing them yourself: Players can grow their own plants, granted they have the seeds. Players can plant their seeds either in the Room of Requirement’s Potting Stations, or in the Herbology Greenhouses.

Foraging: As with most plants, you will most likely be able to find some in the wild. Chances are these plants regrow after harvest, so come back after a while to get some more.

Purchasing: Players have access to a shop in Hogsmeade, which sells various items, including plants and seeds.

Herbology: Although not confirmed, it is entirely possible that players can help out Professor Mirabel Garlick in Herbology. This could lead to rewards like new plants, seeds, and more.

We will be sure to update this Hogwarts Legacy Plants Guide as more information arrives. This includes adding more plants, their uses, and their locations. Stay tuned for that.

