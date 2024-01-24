Home Alone Actor, Devin Ratray or "Buzz" is not getting on trial soon for domestic violence after "critical accident."

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray's domestic violence trial faced a setback.

The Home Alone actor's trial postponed due to his hospitalization. TMZ described it as “critical condition,” according to his legal team. As of the moment, the now 47-year-old actor of Buzz McCallister is on discharge and recovering at home on medical advice.

Details surrounding Devin Ratray's hospitalization remain undisclosed. But records indicate the incident occurred while he was out of state. The medical emergency caused a delay in the domestic violence case. Therefore, pushing back jury selection scheduled for Monday in an Oklahoma courtroom. The trial is now rescheduled for pretrial proceedings next month, attributed to Ratray's recent health episode.

Now, the Home Alone actor is facing trial after an ‘assault' accusation from his ex-girlfriend during a drunken altercation in December 2021. Allegations include pushing, punching, and strangulation, with the ex-girlfriend recounting his ominous words, “This is how you die.” Ratray was arrested on charges of felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Alongside misdemeanor domestic assault and battery.

Devin Ratray eventually got out on a $25,000 bond.

Besides that, the Home Alone actor is also facing accusations for raping a friend in 2017. A woman claimed the actor assaulted her at his Manhattan apartment, alleging drugging and sexual assault. The rape accusation resurfaced in 2023 when authorities were investigating Ratray.

After entering a not-guilty plea in February 2022, legal proceedings have progressed slowly, marking his first court appearance. The delay caused the postponement of jury selection for his upcoming trial in Oklahoma, now rescheduled for February.