‘Honestly, horrible’: Aaron Hicks gets brutally honest on struggles for Yankees in 2022

The New York Yankees’ midseason struggles have been clear to see. With various players underperforming during the summer, the Yankees no longer look like locks to win the American League. Among the players who have struggled this season is outfielder Aaron Hicks, who has been disappointing at the plate in 2022. Via The Athletic, Hicks opened up on the rough 2022 campaign and made clear that he knows he hasn’t been good enough for the Yankees.

“Horrible. Honestly, horrible,” Hicks said of the first few months of his season. “My on-base percentage has still been high, but there’ve been so many highs and lows. I started off the season good. I was hitting for a high average for a while. I wasn’t really hitting for much power. I then went into a deep slump where I had a lot of loud outs and wasn’t really doing much. I was struggling with guys in scoring position. That’s just the game.”

Hicks managed to snap an abysmal 0-for-32 streak at the plate during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, during which he recorded three hits. Despite a strong game on Sunday, Hicks went 0-for-2 with two walks on Monday in the win against the Mariners.

As Hicks points out, his on-base percentage is still quality, however, he’s struggling to make solid contact. His hard-hit percentage (34.7%) is the lowest of his career with the Yankees, as is his 20.6% line drive rate. On the year, Aaron Hicks is slashing .224/.349/.317 with six home runs, 32 RBI, and 9 steals. He’s struck out 74 times in 97 games while drawing 52 walks.

Hicks knows he’ll need to turn things around if he wants to remain an every day player for the Yankees. After they acquired Andrew Benintendi and Harrison Bader at the trade deadline, two defensive-minded outfielders, it’s clear that Hicks’ job is no longer safe. Unless he can show some improvements at the plate during the final stretch of the season, it’s hard to imagine him getting meaningful at-bats in October.

While he’s been harshly criticized by Yankees fans throughout the year, Hicks himself may be his own biggest critic.