Another Honkai Star Rail Special Program Livestream is here, which means more Stellar Jades! Check out the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Livestream Stellar Jade Codes here.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Livestream Stellar Jade Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Special Program:

7B6B7GBZTVTB – 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits MSPT7HAZTCTX – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler's Guide 5TPBPGAGBDAK – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aether

With the three codes, you'll get a total of 300 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the Honkai Star Rail site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for an extremely limited time and you do not want to miss out on these codes.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 adds three new playable characters, Blade (5-star Wind Destruction), Kafka (5-star Lightning Nihility), and Yukong (4-star Imaginary Harmony). Each of the 5-star characters also comes with their own Signature Light Cones which will have its own rate-up banner alongside the character banner. This update will also continue the main story as the Trailblazers uncover the Stellaron Hunters' actions aboard the Xianzhou Luofu. A new weekly boss is also expected along with new enemies and two new areas within Xianzhou to accompany the main story.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 is expected to go live on July 19th, 2023. Check out our Honkai Star Rail articles for the latest in Honkai Star Rail news.