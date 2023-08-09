The second half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 debuts the long-awaited Kafka. Should you roll for Kafka? Find out here.

Why You Should Roll for Kafka

Kafka is a 5-star Lightning Nihility character. Don't be deceived by her classification though, as Kafka's kit revolves around DoT, Shock, and her follow-up attack on her Talent. She deals a lot of damage despite being Nihility and can be optimized even more with other Nihility party members.

Having Kafka enables DoT-centric teams by enhancing the damage output of these DoT characters like Serval, Sampo, and the other new character Luka. Her Skill is a Blast AoE and can deal considerable damage if the targeted enemy has a DoT on them. Her Ultimate allows her to synergize with this too, as it can apply Shock and take pop in instantly. Kafka's Talent is a follow-up attack that is activated when an ally uses a Basic ATK. This follow-up attack can also apply Shock.

More information about her kit can be found below or here.

Kafka has great synergy with other Nihility characters. This opens up big and consistent DMG output for both single-target and AoE. Unless a new character releases that can pop DoT damage, the investment you put into her will give returns since her relevance in future content is almost guaranteed.

It would be a good idea to roll for Kafka for the following reasons:

You like her character design

You like her gameplay

You don't mind putting in a lot of investment in her and her teammates

You are interested in Nihility-centric teams

You want or need consistent DMG output

You are not interested in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 banners, Fu Xuan and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

Why You Should Not Roll for Kafka

Not only does Kafka require investment herself, her damage is only as good as those of her teammates. This means that you would have to invest quite a lot in the two other Nihility characters you would be pairing her with, and this will be resource- and time-intensive. Her damage also depends on something unconventional: the enemy team's SPD. She also takes a while to ramp up to an ideal position in her kit due to the massive bonus from her Ascension 6.

The amount of investment that she requires may also be a turn-off for some players. Rolling for her also means less funds for the upcoming Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan banners.

You shouldn't roll for Kafka if:

You don't like her character design

You don't like her gameplay

You don't want to invest in her and other Nihility characters

You don't like Nihility-focused teams

You are only rolling for the new 4-star character, Luka.

You would rather roll for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 characters, Fu Xuan and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Second Half Banner

The Kafka debut banner is live now and will be up until August 30th, 2023.

The rate-ups for the Kafka banner are:

Kafka (5-star Lightning Nihility)

(5-star Lightning Nihility) Luka (4-star Physical Nihility)

(4-star Physical Nihility) Sampo (4-star Wind Nihility)

Serval (4-star Lightning Erudition)

The Light Cone banner has:

Patience is All You Need (5-star Nihility)

(5-star Nihility) Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat (4-star Nihility)

Eyes of the Prey (4-star Nihility)

The Birth of the Self (4-star Erudition)

Kafka

” A member of the Stellaron Hunters. A dashing, collected, and professional beauty. Used the enchantment of Spirit Whisper to set up Trailblazer to absorb the Stellaron.

Her hobby is shopping for and organizing her collection of coats.”

Kafka is a 5-star Lightning character following the Path of Nihility. Her kit revolves around applying Schock and dealing damage that can be enhanced by the DoTs applied on the enemies. She works incredibly well with other Nihility characters.

Read more about Kafka here.

Kafka Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Midnight Tumult (Single Target)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Kafka's ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Caressing Moonlight (Blast)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 80% of Kafka's ATK to a target enemy and Lightning DMG equal to 30% of Kafka's ATK to enemies adjacent to it.

If the target enemy is currently receiving DoT, all DoTs currently placed on that enemy immediately produce DMG equal to 80% of their original DMG.

Ultimate – Twilight Trill (AoE ATK)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 48% of Kafka's ATK to all enemies, with a 100% base chance for enemies hit to become Shocked and immediately take DMG equal to 80% of the DoT. Shock lasts for 2 turn(s).

for enemies hit to become Shocked and immediately take DMG equal to 80% of the DoT. Shock lasts for 2 turn(s). While Shocked, enemies receive Lightning DoT equal to 75% of Kafka's ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Energy Cost: 120

Talent – Gentle but Cruel (Single Target)

After an ally of Kafka's uses Basic ATK on an enemy, Kafka immediately launches 1 follow-up attack and deals Lightning DMG equal to 60% of her ATK to that enemy, with a base chance of 100% of increasing the DoT inflicted by 15% for 2 turns. This effect can only be triggered 1 time per turn.

Technique – Mercy Is Not Forgiveness

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Kafka's ATK to a random enemy. In addition, all enemies have a 100% base chance to become Shocked for 3 turn(s).

to become Shocked for 3 turn(s). While Shocked, enemies receive Lightning DoT equal to 50% of Kafka's ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Luka is a 4-star Physical Nihility character who also has a decent DMG output on top of the Bleed that he applies from his abilities. This is also his debut banner, so you can read more about his Skills, Materials, Eidolons, and more here!

Serval is a 4-star Lightning character belonging to the path of Erudition. Members of this path excel in multi-target damage, and Serval is no exception. Her Combat skills allow her to hit multiple targets at once, making waves of enemies a piece of cake in front of her. Her kit also applies Shock, making her synergy with Kafka considerable. Read more about Serval's kit here.

Sampo is a 4-star Wind Nihility character. He isn't remarkable by any means, but he can be a reliable source of Wind Shear. This is a DoT status, meaning he also has synergy with Kafka.

Light Cones

Patience is All You Need (5-star Nihility) – Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 24/28/32/36/40%. After every attack launched by wearer, their SPD increases by 4.8/5.6/6.4/7.2/8%, stacking up to 3 times. If the wearer hits an enemy target that is not afflicted by Erode, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Erode to the target. Enemies afflicted with Erode are also considered to be Shocked and will receive Lightning DoT at the start of each turn equal to 60/70/80/90/100% of the wearer's ATK, lasting for 1 turn(s).

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat (4-star Nihility) – When the wearer hits an enemy and if the hit enemy is not already Ensnared, then there is a 60/70/80/90/100% base chance to Ensnare the hit enemy. Ensnared enemies' DEF decreases by 12/13/14/15/16% for 1 turn(s).

Eyes of the Prey (4-star Nihility) –Increases Effect Hit Rate of its wearer by 20/25/30/35/40% and increases DoT by 24/30/36/42/48%.

The Birth of the Self (4-star Erudition) – Increases DMG dealt by the wearer's follow-up attacks by 24/30/36/42/48%. If the current HP of the target enemy is below 50% of their Max HP, increases DMG dealt by follow-up attacks by an extra 24/30/36/42/48%.

This Warp is a Light Cone Event Warp. For the purposes of the guaranteed 5-star character system, the running total of Warps made always carries over from one Light Cone Event Warp to the next. Total Warps made are calculated separately for different types of Warps, which do not affect each other.