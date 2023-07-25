Check out the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Banner Leaks featuring Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx!

Leaked Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Banners

Note that the information below did not come from an official source.

First Half – Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae

Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae (5-star Imaginary Destruction

(5-star Imaginary Destruction Yukong (4-star Imaginary Harmony)

Asta (4-star Fire Harmony)

March 7th (4-star Ice Preservation)

The first half will feature Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae as the newest playable 5-star (technically). We get to play as him for a short while during the story aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, and players will finally get the chance to roll for him in the first half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3.

Yukong is given as a free unit by progressing through the Forgotten Hall, but more Eidolons on her wouldn't hurt. She serves as a good buffer and her being present in this banner with Dan Heng IL is probably intentional to make it easy for those planning to play them together and those wanting a mono-Imaginary team.

Asta and March 7th are also given to players by progressing through the early parts of the story on the Herta Space Station. They are both solid supporting units, and more Eidolons on them would not hurt. If Genshin Impact is also anything to go by, it might be a while for these characters to be featured again as the number of 4-stars in Honkai Star Rail increases.

Second Half – Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan (5-star Quantum Preservation)

(5-star Quantum Preservation) Lynx (4-star Quantum Abundance)

(4-star Quantum Abundance) Hook (4-star Fire Destruction)

Pela (4-star Ice Nihility)

Fu Xuan is the new 5-star character featured in the second half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3. Many have been captivated by her appearance in the Xianzhou Luofu story, and she will finally be playable! She is a Quantum Preservation character, with her kit centered around taking a percentage of the damage that her allies take.

Lynx is the third new character for this update, and will be a featured 4-star on Fu Xuan's banner. Lynx is the third playable Landau sibling after Serval and Gepard. She is a Quantum Abundance character, and also makes mono-Quantum teams viable by having a sustain option alongside Fu Xuan.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hook and Pela complete this banner, both being strong units on their own and scales well with Eidolons.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Light Cones

Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae's banner will have his Signature Light Cone, “Brighter Than the Sun,” featured alongside it on the Light Cone Warp.

Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 18/21/24/27/30%. When the wearer uses their Basic ATK, they will gain 1 stack of Dragon's Call for 2 turns. Each stack of Dragon's Call increases the wearer's ATK by 12/14/16/18/20% and Energy Regeneration Rate by 7/8/9/10/11%. Dragon's Call can be stacked up to 2 times.

Fu Xuan's Signature Light Cone She Already Shut Her Eyes will be featured in the second half.

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 24/28/32/36/40% and Energy Regeneration Rate by 12/14/16/18/20%. When the wearer's HP is reduced, all allies' DMG dealt increases by 9/10.5/13/14.5/16%, for 2 turn(s).

At the start of every wave, restores HP to all allies equal to 80/85/90/95/100% of the respective HP difference between each characters' Max HP and their current HP.

These Honkai Star Rail 1.3 banners are leaks and did not come from an official source. These are subject to changes.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 is expected to go live on August 30th, 2023.