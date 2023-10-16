Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. As this is a tournament, players will eventually enter the finals and face difficult duels. Here's our guide on how to beat the duel with Hook during the Final Showdown of Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Hook Final Showdown Duel

This guide is for the Final Showdown Duels the player will take part in at the final moments of the Aetherium Wars event. For the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player has all of the available Aetherial Spirits at their disposal. This guide also assumes that the player has most, if not all, of their Aether Spirits at Level 6 thanks to the Hyperlink Matches.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Hook Duel in the Final Showdown during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Hook Duel

Hook's duel is very different from the other Final Showdown matches in Aetherium Wars since you fight two waves of enemies. As such, it is really important to prepare properly for it. Here are the enemies players will face while fighting Hook in the Final Showdown:

Wave 1 Level 6 – Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant Level 6 – Automaton Grizzly – Mechanical Level 6 – Automaton Direwolf – Mechanical Level 6 – Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Wave 2 Level 6 – Everwinter Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 6 – Frigid Prowler – Mechanical Level 6 – Searing Prowler – Mechanical Level 6 – Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant



Possible Team Composition:

Trotter – Aberrant

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid

As mentioned above, there are two waves of enemies in the Hook Duel. Both of these waves have Mechanical units as their strongest units, so running a Humanoid team works really well. Although said Mechanical units are flanked by Aberrant units, they're not strong enough to really make a difference. As per usual, run the strongest Humanoid team available. Equip the Shield System, Backstage Enhancement, and Firewall Chips on the Silvermane Lieutenant, as well as the High Load-Low Speed Chip on the Cannoneer. This will ensure that the Lieutenant Counter and Cannoneer Follow-up attack combo will deal a huge amount of damage.

As per usual, focus your attacks on the strongest units per wave. For Wave 1, that will be the Automaton Grizzly and Direwolf. For Wave 2, that will be the two Prowlers. Unless they're the only units left, you don't have to attack the Aberrant units. The Counters from the Lieutenant and the AoE from the Cannoneer can easily take care of the extra enemy units.

That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Hook Duel during the Final Showdown in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC via the official launcher and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.