Here’s our guide to all of the available map locations in Honkai Star Rail, as well as how to unlock them in the game.

Honkai Star Rail Guide: All Accessible Map Locations

As with Genshin Impact, players will be able to explore various locations while playing the game. Unlike Genshin Impact, however, it won’t be a continuous open world. As such, players will have to move between the locations via the map. At launch, there will be a total of four locations that the player will have access to. Let’s go through each of them. Beware of spoilers for the game’s story.

Astral Express How to unlock: Unlocked after finishing the Prologue This will serve as the player’s mobile “Adventturer’s Guild”, containing the Level Rewards and a Synthesis station. Players will also occasionally see NPCs here after finishing their Story quests.

Herta Space Station How to unlock: Unlocked by default during the Prologue This will serve as the tutorial map for the player, teaching them everything they need to know about the game’s mechanics, including exploration, combat, and more. There is also a special shop here that uses a currency that players can get by finishing related quests in the location.

Jarilo-VI How to unlock: Unlocked upon entering the first chapter of the game This is the first actual planet that players have access to. All of the events of the game’s first chapter will happen on this frozen planet. The planet is divided into two areas: the Overworld, and the Underworld .There is also a special shop here that uses a currency that players can get by finishing related quests in the location.

Xianzhou: The Luofu How to unlock: Unlocked upon entering the second chapter of the game This is the second location players have access to. It has a futuristic Chinese theme. Instead of a planet, it is a fleet of starships. There is also a special shop here that uses a currency that players can get by finishing related quests in the location.



That’s all for our guide on all of the map locations in Honkai Star Rail. The game is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android.