Hanya has been officially revealed as an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail! She will be playable in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5.

Hanya Reveal

“Using dreams to analyze the sins of the mara-struck is like touching a vine with thorns — it doesn’t hurt as much when your fingers become numb.”

“One of the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission. Of the four duties of a judge (detention, imprisonment, punishment, and interrogation), Hanya is charged with the last task.

She specializes in reading the karma and sins of criminals, and records their crimes and punishments with the Oracle Brush.

As she spends her days using dreams to predict karmic offenses and has to endure the torrential flood of information regarding the mara-strucks’ actions, she has long become dull to all things in the world.

Only when she operates with her sister and fellow judge, Xueyi, will Hanya momentarily reveal her true nature.”

Hanya is a 4-star Physical character on the Path of Harmony. We’ve yet to meet her as of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3, but she will be playable in Version 1.5 along with Argenti and Huohuo. Her sister Xueyi will become playable one version sooner in Version 1.4.

The leaked Hanya kit reveals that her skills revolve around buffing her team and the Burden status effect that Hanya inflicts. This gives a set chance for whoever hits the enemy inflicted by Burden to restore Skill Points. She can also increase the party’s ATK and SPD via her Ultimate. You can read more about Hanya’s leaked skills here.

Who are the Hanya voice actors?

Hanya is voiced by Suzie Leung in the English voiceover. She is known for her roles as Makima from Chainsaw Man, Nemesis and Shirli from Tower of Fantasy, and Yuffie Kisaragi from the more recent iteration of Final Fantasy VII. She also voices Eula from Genshin Impact.

Sayumi Suzushiro does Hanya’s voice in the Japanese voiceover. Her previous roles include Kei Shirogane from Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Kirara from Genshin Impact, and Lynn from Path to Nowhere.

Hanya will become playable on Honkai Impact Version 1.5 along with Argenti and Huohuo.