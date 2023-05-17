Honkai Star Rail Leak leaves Twitter on fire

Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak regarding the upcoming character Yanqing has left the HSR Twitter community in shambles.

The leak in question gives the usual description of an upcoming unreleased character based on datamined information and/or beta content. In the tweet made by Twitter user @Inima__1, the upcoming character Yanqing was described to be just “eight,” which left a lot of Twitter fans baffled.

#HonkaiStarRail ⚠️HSR LEAKS!⚠️ 🌟Yanqing is 8 years old…

Chinese: 他才八岁呢！咋这么厉害啊

English: He's only eight! How is he so talented

Japanese: たった8歳なんだよ！なんであんなにスゴいんだろう

Russian: А ему только 8! Он такой талантливый. Credits to: Aunt Arstela pic.twitter.com/vBBJBFdtAb — HSR_stuff1 (@Inima__1) May 16, 2023

The English voice line for the character reads: “He’s only eight! How is he so talented”

This left the Twitter community for Honkai Star Rail confused after the leak went rounds on the social media platform.

Hoyoverse hasn't ever seen an 8-year-old in real life clearly 😂 — Honkai: Star Rail 3000 (@HSR3000) May 16, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even my 12 years old brother looks tinier than him. — min• (@5ukkar) May 16, 2023

hmm, he looks more like a 13 to me, 8? Nah………. — mint t (@minttooss) May 16, 2023

cleary they got tired of the ppl who kept going "thats a 20 yr old? they look 7!!" — Aspen (@Kazuhascvmjar_) May 16, 2023

In anime and anime-adjacent media, it’s usual for characters to look young but actually be older. Take, for example, HoYoverse’s other game Genshin Impact, which had a character that looked like an actual eight-year-old but is actually a thousand-year-old god. However, the exact opposite is true for the leaked character Yanqing in this Honkai Star Rail datamine. While Yanqing looks youthful, he doesn’t really look like he’s eight years old.

Other information we know so far about Yanqing is that he will be a 5-star Ice character and follows the Path of The Hunt. Even before, we already knew that Yanqing is going to be one of the younger characters in the game, but not “eight years old” territory. Perhaps the voice line was just taken out of context, and it actually comes from an earlier moment of Yanqing’s life? After all, he’s known to have trained to become a swordsman from an early age, which allows him to do large amounts of CRIT DMG to his opponents. We also know that Yanqing will be voiced by Amber May, and that his release might come within the month of June 2023.

For more on Honkai Star Rail, stick with our coverage of the topic here at ClutchPoints Gaming.