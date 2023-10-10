Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse's turn-based space adventure RPG, is coming to the PlayStation 5. Honkai Star Rail initially released for PC, iOS, and Android last April.

Honkai Star Rail PS5 Release Date: October 11, 2023

HoYoverse, developers of the hit open-world RPG Genshin Impact, revealed in the State of Play earlier this year that Honkai Star Rail will be available on PlayStation 5 systems on October 11, 2023. This comes less than a year after its initial release on PC and other mobile platforms last April 26th, 2023.

The PlayStation 5 launch of the game came with a pre-order bundle that would help players jumpstart their journey as Trailblazers. The bundle will set you back $9.99 and includes the following materials:

Star Rail Pass x2

Credit x150,000

Adventure Log x80

Sparse Aether x50

Trick Snack x10

Diet Fried Rice x 10

Bottled Soda x10

Life Transmitter x 10

Traveler's Guide x15

Refined Aether x5

Lost Crystal x5

Honkai Star Rail Story

“Harness the spirit of the Trailblaze in a cel-shaded space fantasy adventure where you'll embark on an unforgettable intergalactic odyssey. You and your fellow Astral Express passengers will hop from world to world, resolve conflicts, form friendships, and uncover a wealth of mysteries.”

Honkai Star Rail puts players in the shoes of the Trailblazer, a newly appointed passenger of the Astral Express in its journey to many worlds across the cosmos. The crew first lands in Belobog on Jarilo VI – a conflicted, frostbitten land with secrets hidden underneath. Throughout the Astral Express' stops, players get to meet various characters instrumental to each area's story.

Honkai Star Rail Gameplay

“The newcomer-friendly but challenging-to-master turn-based combat system is a perfect place to test your team-building and battle arrangement mindset. Harness the right combination of Basic Attack and Skill, and unleash spectacularly animated Ultimate finishers.”

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based game. It allows you to field a maximum of four characters, each with heir unique kit, elemental alignment, and class. Elemental alignment comes in Lightning, Wind, Physical, Ice, Fire, Quantum, or Imaginary. Each character belongs to a Path, either Destruction, Hunt, Nihility, Elation, Abundance, Preservation, and Harmony. The various Paths loosely confer a role or class onto a player.

Honkai Star Rail will be available on PlayStation 5 systems on October 11, 2023.