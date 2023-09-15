First announced back in April, we finally have a release date for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) version of the hit HoYoverse game Honkai Star Rail (HSR)

Honkai Star Rail PlayStation 5 Release Date: October 11, 2023

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Players who have been waiting for the Honkai Star Rail's PS5 release will finally be able to download and play the game on October 11, 2023. However, if they can't wait until then, they can have a headstart and play on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android.

For those not familiar with Honkai: Star Rail, here is a quick rundown of its plot. Players take control of a Trailblazer, someone who has an item called the Steloron inside of them. To find out what is inside you, as well why someone placed it there you must travel with the crew of the Astral Express. The Astral Express crew is a group of people from all walks of life, travelling the universe and helping out wherever possible. Your journey first takes you to the frozen city of Belobog, before dragging you to the fleet of the Xianzhou Alliance. Saying more than this will be spoiler territory, and Star Rail's story is something you must experience for yourself.

As for gameplay, Honkai: Star Rail is very different from it's fellow HoYoverse games Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. Its combat is turn-based, meaning your team of up to four characters, as well as the enemy, take turns attacking each other. Each unique character has a Normal Attach, a Skill, and an Ultimate that, when used properly, can change the flow of the battle entirely. When not in combat, it is a primarly an exploration game. Players are free to explore any location they have discovered to destroy barrels, interact with NPCs, defeat enemies, and dig into trash cans.

To celebrate the PS5 version of the game, as well as to prepare for its launch, the HSR team has preapred a special pre-order bundle that contains numerous useful items. This includes:

Star Rail Pass x2

Credit x150,000

Adventure Log x80

Sparse Aether x50

Trick Snack x10

Diet Fried Rice x 10

Bottled Soda x10

Life Transmitter x 10

Traveler's Guide x15

Refined Aether x5

Lost Crystal x5

Players must make sure to secure their pre-order bundle before the game goes live on October 11, 2023.

That's all the information we have about HSR's release date on the PS5.