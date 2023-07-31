Deal massive amounts of damage and never let your enemies get a turn with this Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe Guide for the Path of Remembrance.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe – Path of Remembrance Guide

Bringing Remembrance to the Simulated Universe revolves around the Freeze and Dissociation status effects.

Dissociation: Debuff caused by specific Blessings of Remembrance. The enemy is considered Frozen and will be unable to act for a designated number of turns. After Freeze is removed, deals Additional Ice DMG equal to 30% of the enemy's Max HP.

Where Can You Bring Remembrance?

Generally, Remembrance is a viable pick unless the enemy has a high Freeze RES. Dissociation and Freeze are both hard to inflict on enemies with these defensive stats, so be on the lookout.

Recommended Units

Remembrance does not necessarily rely on having Ice units in the party. Despite this, having some is still a bonus. Great recommendations are Yanqing and March 7th.

Curio Guide

This build does not rely on Curios a lot and is more about the Blessings you find. The following Curios can help you get the perfect Blessings.

Chaos Trametes: When choosing your Blessings after winning a battle, increase the number of free Blessing resets by 1.

Sealing Wax of Remembrance: Randomly gain 1 Blessing of Remembrance after obtaining this Curio. When choosing your Blessings after winning a battle, there is a greatly increased chance for Blessings of Remembrance to appear.

Fortune Glue: When choosing your Blessings after winning a battle, all Blessings that appear are guaranteed to be of 3-star rarity. This Curio will be destroyed once this effect has been triggered 1 time.

Warping Compound Eye: When choosing a Blessing after winning a battle, level up all 1-star Blessings that appear.

Dimension Reduction Dice: When choosing your Blessings after winning a battle, 1 extra Blessing(s) can be chosen, but the number of available Blessings will be reduced by 1. This Curio will be destroyed once this effect has been triggered 2 times.

Blessings Guide

You want to roll a Remembrance Blessing every time, even if it's one that's not on this list.

At the start, you'll want to get Miracle Cosmos.

Miracle Cosmos: Obtain 1 Curio.

You want the following Resonance Formations in order.

Resonance Formation: Rich Experience: When using Path Resonance, there is a 150% base chance to apply Eonian River to all enemies for 1 turn. Eonian River: When debuffed, the duration of this debuff doubles.

to all enemies for 1 turn. Resonance Formation: Total Recall: When Path Resonance is used, there is a 150% base chance to decrease enemies' chance to resist Frozen by 100% for 1 turn(s).

Resonance Formation: First Love Once More: Upon Battle entrance, Path Resonance regenerates 40% Energy. When an enemy receives DoT, Path Resonance additionally regenerates 5% Energy.

The following Remembrance Blessings are vital to the build.

3-star Blessing – Perfect Experience: Fuli: When attacking Frozen enemies, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Dissociation for 1 turn(s).

The following Remembrance Blessings are nice to have, but not an absolute must. The build will work without any of these blessings, but having any, some, or all of these will make the run extremely trivial. In the event that more than one of these appears, prioritize the one higher on the list.

Note that Dizziness, Insensitivity, and Melancholia all require Perfect Experience: Innocence or Perfect Experience: Fuli due to its dependence on Dissociation.

Ultimate Experience: Melancholia: Attacking an enemy with Dissociation will remove Dissociation, and deal DMG equal to 150% of the Dissociation removal DMG.

Ultimate Experience: Insensitivity: After Dissociation is removed from an enemy, there is a 50% base chance to Freeze the enemy for 1 turn(s).

Perfect Experience: Reticence: After an enemy is attacked 6 time(s), they have a 120% base chance to become Frozen for 1 turn(s).

Perfect Experience: Innocence: After a character Breaks an enemy's Weakness, there is a 100% base chance to apply Dissociation on the enemy for 1 turn(s).

Ultimate Experience: Dizziness: Increases the DMG taken by enemies with Dissociation by 36%. This effect will remain for 1 turn after Dissociation is removed.

If you do not have any Ice units on your team, or have an unreliable one for Freezing enemies, consider getting the following Blessings.