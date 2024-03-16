The Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 Special Program Livestream is almost here, and here's how you can watch it.
Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream Schedule: March 16th, 2024
The Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 live stream “Into the Yawning Chasm” is scheduled on Saturday, March 16th, 2024 at 7:30 AM (UTC-4). It will go live on the official Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel, and the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel simultaneously.
Hi, Trailblazers! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.1 "Into the Yawning Chasm" Special Program will be released officially on March 16 at 19:30 (UTC+8).
YouTube: https://t.co/4KDHEFwz2p
Twitch: https://t.co/bpRFIZhh8F
This live stream will feature introductions to the characters… pic.twitter.com/HQagVXGZop
— Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) March 11, 2024
We can expect more details on the new upcoming characters Acheron and Aventurine. This version will also encompass the first Anniversary of Honkai Star Rail, so you can expect to see what rewards we'll be getting to celebrate.
New events, banners, Light Cones, and more will also be revealed in the stream. On top of this, the usual Stellar Jade codes will be scattered throughout the program, so keep your eyes peeled!
What to Expect on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1
Spoiler warning for those who are not yet caught up with the main story.
“Lone voyagers in the cosmos are driven by two desires: to tread in the trails of the past, and to forge their own way. But under Their scrutiny… most end up adhering to the former.”
“A drifter claiming to be a Galaxy Ranger. Her true name is unknown, and she walks the cosmos alone, carrying with her a long sword.
Though aloof and taciturn, her blade flicks out like lashing lightning. And yet, she always strikes with her scabbard, never drawing the sword free.”
Acheron is a 5-star Lightning character on the Path of Nihility. As an Emanator of Nihility, it's no surprise that her kit has built-in synergy with Nihility characters. She gets more offensive stats when in a party with Nihility units. Acheron also has a special mechanic on her Ultimate, where she does not operate off of Energy but rather her unique stacking mechanic.
“Go ahead, use me as you wish, even stab me in the back when you see fit. Exploitation and treachery are simply tools of the trade. But remember, I don't make deals that don't pay off… So, I hope you don't disappoint me.”
“A senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts. His Cornerstone is “Aventurine of stratagems.”
He possesses an air of frivolity and doesn't shy away from taking risks. His constant smile makes it difficult for people to discern his true feelings.
He won his current position by wagering against fate itself. He views life as a high-stakes, high-return investment, and he plays this particular gamble with masterful ease.”
Aventurine is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Preservation. His kit is focused on providing Shields and DEF buffs to his allies while having a follow-up mechanic as a secondary source of damage.
His main scaling stat is DEF, meaning that it shouldn't be too much of a pain to farm for his Relics. With his addition, running a mono-Imaginary team is now more viable since players can run a well-rounded team with the available characters.
The Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 live stream “Into the Yawning Chasm” is scheduled on Saturday, March 16th, 2024 at 7:30 AM (UTC-4).
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.