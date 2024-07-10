Kevin Costner's Horizon's poor box office performance has shelved the second installment's August release.

THR reports that Costner's Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema decided to move the film back. The hope is that audiences will have more time to check out the first Horizon and then want to see the sequel.

Horizon 2 will no longer be released in August

Initially, it was scheduled for release on August 16. However, with the first film having a $100 million-plus price tag, they're putting a break on the wagon for the next installment release because the first film will debut at home on Premium VOD on July 16. It will give viewers time to watch Chapter 1 from the comfort of their homes, which might be best considering the film is over three hours long.

A New Line spokesperson said, “Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and MAX. We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the US discover the films in its theatrical run.”

Territory Pictures also released a statement saying, “The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

Chapter 1, which Costner invested $38 million of his own money into, opened to just $11 million over the June 28-30 weekend. In the second weekend, it dropped massively to $5.4 million, earning a 10-day domestic total of $22 million. Beyond that, it took a hit overseas, making only $3 million.

With Chapter 2 costing just as much to make, it's a gamble to pull it from theaters in August, but hopefully, it will give them a chance to gain more of an audience. After all, if nobody is going to see Chapter 1, surely they won't be interested in buying tickets for the next installment.

The film's initial hope was that Costner would play a big part in the Yellowstone audience and be enthusiastic about Horizon. But that hasn't been the case.

So, for now, we'll wait and see when Horizon Chapter 2 will come out in theaters. No new release date has been given. It will also be interesting to see how it does on VOD and MAX. Will a new crop of fans emerge, giving it the pistol shot in the arm that it needs? Time will tell.