2 Unhappy Stars the Hornets Need to Trade For

The Charlotte Hornets definitely got a boost in their rebuilding process after they got LaMelo Ball from the NBA Draft. Now, they have an identity as a team which, at least in theory, would make it easier to build a formidable roster. Since they are still in the early stages of the rebuilding process, the Hornets could take their time.

They could either wait for another prospect, sign some veterans from the market. Or they could aggressively pursue two players who are unhappy with their current teams. And these aren’t just normal players. The two players we’re about to talk about are All-Stars.

Two (2) Star Trade Targets For The Hornets

Kevin Love

Kevin Love has reentered the mainstream consciousness after reports reveal that he has no interest in negotiating a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Love still has two years and $60 million left in his contract. The Wine and Gold front office will have a difficult time finding a trade partner. From the looks of it, they have no choice but to put an end to the Love era. Especially after they’ve stacked their frontcourt with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Lauri Markkanen. The Cavaliers are slowly drifting away from Love. It won’t be a surprise if they pull off a trade, no matter how difficult it might be.

Love still has a lot left in the tank. His age isn’t much of an issue. 32-years-old is not young but not old enough to be considered old and gray. Barring any injuries, Love can still make an impact on the floor. Let’s not forget that Love was one of the first players to be called a stretch-4 (though Dirk Nowitzki may actually be the first-ever star). This playstyle makes him the perfect teammate for LaMelo Ball. It’s easy to imagine those Ball-to-Love pick-and-pops or kick-outs. Love has made a living off catch and shoots. Fans might see a resurgence in Love’s career if he joins the Hornets.

The Hornets, for their part, will benefit a ton from Love’s experience. Love himself is a good playmaker. And we cannot discount the fact he spent some time with LeBron James — a player who possesses that uncanny vision and passing ability like Ball.

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards front office did a great job in the offseason with that massive trade involving Russell Westbrook. Not only did receive Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell from the transaction, they also sweetened things up by getting Spencer Dinwiddie. There’s no denying that the Wizards have gotten a whole lot better — at least on paper. We still have to watch actual games to see if this massive roster tweak would actually work.

The Hornets front office have to keep their eyes peeled at Beal and the Wizards. If the Wizards botch the 2021-22 NBA season, then Beal just might finally request for a trade. The Hornets need someone like Beal. Though fans might say that they already have Gordon Hayward, Beal is a much more potent and dynamic scorer than Hayward. This makes Beal the ultimate player to pair alongside LaMelo Ball and his playmaking abilities.

Beal is a great scorer off catch-and-shoots. He’s also very active off the ball as he gets his points through well-timed cuts. Beal will have a feast with Ball as his teammate. And this could just boost the development of the Hornets roster from a young rebuilding team to a playoff contender.