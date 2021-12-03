LaMelo Ball and Charlotte Hornets are currently sitting at the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference at 13-11. While being in ninth is nothing to write home about, the Hornets have played well and there are also five other teams with 10 or 11 losses, so they are in a good place.

Overall, the team has played some impressive stints of basketball. They’ve beaten some pretty good teams as well, like the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards. Everyone on the roster has played their roles perfectly, with Miles Bridges enjoying a breakout season, but Ball is the main reason for this team’s success and the straw that stirs the drink.

LaMelo Ball proving he’s the real deal

What’s a sophomore slump?

After winning the Rookie of the Year Award, everyone knew that LaMelo Ball was special. In Year 2, he has shown no signs of slowing down.

In his first season, he put up right around 16 points a night to go with six rebounds and assists a night. This season, he’s putting up 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. He impacts every facet of the game at the ripe age of 20. He can pass, score, and make the right basketball play pretty much every time down the floor.

Sure, there is still a lot of room for him to improve his game, but he’s in rare air with some legendary 2o-year-olds who have played the game. He’s putting up similar numbers as LeBron James and Luka Doncic, which are some great names to be associated with. LaMelo has put himself in great position to live up to the hype.

All-Star bound

The All-Star Game isn’t until February, but LaMelo Ball has emerged as an early favorite to receive a ton of votes to make it in. There are a lot of surefire players likely to make the roster when that time comes. Still, Ball’s name should easily be considered for this list. Without him in the lineup, the Hornets would likely struggle to maintain a .500 record. He has a knack for flashy plays, so his game will light the crowd ablaze with any play. He has already gained the respect of many stars across the league.

It’s stiff competition to make it in. Unfortunately, there are a lot of guys who fail to make it throughout their whole careers. However, LaMelo has already proven he deserves it, even if he is young. The Hornets need everything he has every night in a much-improved Eastern Conference.

Game respects game

As mentioned, LaMelo Ball’s peers have already realized just how good this kid is going to be. Think back to the Hornets’ two-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Ball dropped a career-high 36 points in an epic battle with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 40. The Hornets lost 127-125, but Giannis gave LaMelo his props and even exchanged jerseys with him.

Last season, Carmelo Anthony also swapped jerseys with Ball after an exciting game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony is one of the greatest scorers of all time and already knows that Ball will be in the league just as long as he has been.

The Hornets have come up short in drafts within the past decade, but they struck gold with LaMelo. It’s safe to say that they will do anything to keep him in Charlotte for the long haul. If he continues to play at this level, he can take Charlotte to heights never reached before. Sure, it’s still early in his career, but there is a lot to be excited about if you’re a fan of the Hornets. If not, it’s good to know there is another rising star who can put on a show for the next decade-plus.

