The Charlotte Hornets lost their fifth straight game to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, but it was a scrappy game to say the least. A few technical fouls were assessed, one for both head coaches, and both teams' players were certainly in on the action. Unfortunately for Charlotte, the Magic used that energy as momentum which swung the game their favor in a 101-89 win.
Steve Clifford blames Hornets' turnovers for loss
“Really for both teams. That was not an aesthetically pleasing NBA game to watch – 36 turnovers,” Clifford said. “It was pretty sloppy at both ends. That was eight (games) in 13 nights for us and we looked like it. That’s the first time actually all year. We haven’t had many games where we didn’t play with the right amount of energy, but obviously we didn’t tonight.”
It will always be tough to bounce back from back-to-backs or several games in so many nights. Fatigue could be a clear indicator of how a team is feeling once the ball is tipped. Even Brandon Miller, who finished with 18 points, alluded to it as an issue for the Hornets early.
“We opened up the game with not the most energy,” he said. “Moving forward we need to come out with the most energy possible to win games like this.”
Brandon Miller is now at top of opponents' scouting reports
Miller had a solid night after being named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February. He's had a great rookie year so far and has remained a bright spot for a young team decimated by injuries. With that success comes the respect of opposing teams, who have increasingly begun focusing on knocking him out of rhythm.
“They play bigger guys on him, they double team, they’re taking all his pick-and-rolls away,” Clifford said when asked if teams are guarding Miller differently. “Even when we go to screening action off the ball, they’re more baseline-ing it, sending it to the rim, sending all the cutters toward the 5 men. Part of that is me, too. We don’t call as many play calls as we used to when I was here before, but in the second halves, I’m just going to do that where we’ll slow it down and get the ball in his hands because he’s too good. You can’t let teams just do that. I think in the first half tonight he had taken four or five shots, and we can’t have that.”
To get a team's best on the defensive side of the ball is a sign of respect and it leaves more opportunity for Miller to grow other parts of his game. Assuming Clifford holds true to get Miller more touches and shots, things for his teammates will open up down the road, too. Miller has already built some great habits offensively and he'll build more positive ones over time.