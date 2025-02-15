The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Wendell Moore Jr. to a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move provides Charlotte with additional backcourt depth as the team continues to develop its young talent in the latter half of the season.

Moore Jr., 23, was originally selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a standout collegiate career at Duke. He spent his first two NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in 54 games. During his time in Minnesota, he averaged 1.1 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 4.2 minutes per game, primarily serving in a limited bench role.

This past offseason, the Timberwolves traded Moore Jr. to the Detroit Pistons, packaging him with the 37th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in exchange for the 53rd pick and salary relief. With Detroit, he saw an increased role, appearing in 20 games and averaging 3.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46% from the field in 10.2 minutes per game. However, his stint with the Pistons was short-lived, as the team waived him on February 6.

The Hornets, currently near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 13-39 record, have prioritized developing young talent after struggling through an injury-plagued season. With Charlotte’s backcourt dealing with absences due to injuries and roster changes, Moore Jr. could see an expanded role as the team evaluates its future roster options.

Under his two-way deal, Moore Jr. will be eligible to split time between the Hornets and their NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. The agreement allows him to play up to 50 games at the NBA level this season while continuing to develop in the G League.

With the NBA All-Star break ongoing in San Francisco, the Hornets will return to action on Wednesday night on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) at Crypto.com Arena. It remains to be seen whether Moore Jr. will be available for the matchup, but his signing adds another young piece to the Hornets' rebuilding efforts.