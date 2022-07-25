Hornets also thinking about reuniting with Isaiah Thomas

It appears Kemba Walker isn’t the only player the Charlotte Hornets are considering reuniting with. Isaiah Thomas, who spent part of last season with the team, is garnering interest from the Hornets in free agency as they search for a backup point guard.

Per Shams:

“The Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker among other point guard options, sources told The Athletic. The team is also interested in the potential re-signing of Isaiah Thomas, who had strong play last season and emerged as a positive locker room leader in Charlotte.”

Thomas played 17 games for the Hornets last season, averaging 8.3 points in 12.9 minutes per night. He gave Charlotte more depth in their backcourt and a much-needed veteran presence in the locker room. IT actually spent a short time with the Lakers and Mavericks on 10-day deals in 2021-22 but ultimately latched on with the Hornets for the longest period of time.

While they play different positions, the organization could need more weapons due to the uncertain future of Miles Bridges. He just pleaded not guilty to three felony charges after allegedly assaulting his wife in front of their child. He was looking for a max extension this summer but that feels like a massive longshot now because of his legal troubles.

Isaiah Thomas might be older now, but the former Celtics guard proved he can still be a contributing piece to any team, no matter how much playing time he gets. It’ll be interesting to see if the Hornets make this happen or not.