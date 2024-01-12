The Spectrum Center is getting a serious upgrade.

The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their plans to upgrade the Spectrum Center on Friday, January 12th. New seats, bigger suites, and upgrading the concession stands. The renovations are expected to take place in May 2024 and should wrap up around the start of the 2025-26 season. New owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin wasted no time looking to make improvements to the 19-year old arena.

Upgrading the fan experiences

The number of gathering spaces around the arena will increase, with better visibility into the bowl. Plus the 2024 modifications will help support the traffic flow. A fourth opening will be created to make access easier for fans. The main concourse will be the focus in 2025. There will be four destinations around the arena that are said to be inspired by communities across the Carolinas. Plus, for the fans that plan and being closer to the action, an additional 2,500 sits will be added to the lower level. The older seats will be swapped out for newer seating as well.

Other significant upgrades to things like lighting, signage, and concessions around the concourse will be redesigned. The nest fan section will offer newer amenities that Charlotte Hornets fans are sure to enjoy.

Club and hospitality experiences

The premium spaces will step their game up over the next two years as well. The two existing event level clubs will be relocated and a new court side club will be added as well. Hundreds of seats will be added to be inclusive of club amenities. The suite level will get it's makeover in 2024, followed by the founders level in 2025.

As for the concession stands, impactful technology will be used to improve experiences on that front. Grab & go markets will be added, expanded menu options, and additional items at the bar.

Plenty to look forward to as a fan inside Spectrum, fan or not

Again, renovations will start in May 2024 and wrap up by the start of the 2025-26 season. Since the city owns Spectrum Center, Hornets Sports & Entertainment will take care of the bill for this $215 million upgrade. In addition to all the main building updates, the practice facility will have a $60 million budget to build a practice facility for the team. The lease was set to expire in 2030, but was extended to 2045. Might as well spruce it up as best as they can. It is another two decades after all.