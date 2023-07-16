The Charlotte Hornets sure shocked their fans this offseason when they chose to draft Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick instead of Scoot Henderson who was widely considered the next best prospect after Victor Wembanyama. The Hornets had a very disappointing season last year and their prospects in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season doesn't look that much better. When the Hornets let Dennis Smith Jr. walk in free agency, a backup point guard for LaMelo Ball became a glaring need. With the free agent market dried up, a trade is the logical way the Hornets can get their backup guard and supposedly they already have a target in mind. The Hornets are monitoring a possible trade for Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

Delon Wright has quietly become one of the best backup point guards in the NBA and would be a great target for the Hornets if the Wizards are indeed open to a trade. Wright will be entering his ninth season in the league and just finished up his first season in a Wizards jersey. This past year he averaged 7.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 34.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wright began his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors during the 2015-16 season when they selected him with the N0. 20 overall pick in the draft. He has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.