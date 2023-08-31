The Charlotte Hornets may be coming off a terrible 2021-22 season, but it seems like brighter times are right around the corner. With the young, high potential duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller leading the way for the moribund franchise, the Hornets should be on the rise soon enough. At the very least, the Hornets will be looking the part, as they recently unveiled an aesthetically pleasing throwback uniform that pays homage to better days for the franchise.

While the unveiling of the new classic uniforms occurred over a week ago, the Hornets Twitter account recently posted a video wherein LaMelo Ball was modeling his new digs, covering every angle.

A lot of fans on social media then spoke highly of the Hornets' new uniform, with plenty of people clamoring for the jersey's sale in the official store.

“holy kit 🔥🔥,” one user wrote. Another one asked, “Do we know an available for purchase date?”

One fan then continued the lovefest for the Hornets' new uniforms by wishing upon the stars that the team would rebrand permanently to their late 1990s style.

“Make the 90s logo and look PERMANENT. 🩵💜🤌🏻,” @RealDrewAdkins wrote.

The Hornets are entering a new era, with Michael Jordan giving way to Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin as the franchise's majority owner. But with the Hornets still near the basement of the Eastern Conference, it's important for the franchise to set a goal — and wearing a reminder of the team's halcyon days should help in that regard. And with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller leading the charge, there's plenty of hope for the team.