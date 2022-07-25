Isaiah Thomas’ 9-word reaction to links of reunion with Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly in the market for a veteran point guard and have been linked two a pair of their former players. According to Shams Charania, the Hornets are exploring the possibility of signing Kemba Walker and Isaiah Thomas in free agency. The latter seems extremely keen on signing with Charlotte, and Thomas took to Twitter to add some fuel to the fire over a potential reunion with the Hornets.

I need to be back with my young killas!!! https://t.co/V2Mp5BpLHG — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 25, 2022

Thomas seems to be in full support of the rumors linking him with the Hornets, saying, “I need to be back with my young killas!” via his Twitter account.

Thomas featured in 17 games for the Hornets last season, coming off the bench in each one. He averaged 12.9 minutes per game, providing Charlotte with 8.3 points per night.

Ever since his ridiculous season with the Boston Celtics in 2016-17, Thomas has bounced around the league, struggling to find a stable home in the NBA. Since 2017, Thomas has featured for seven different NBA franchises. His longest stint during that span came in Washington, where he featured in 40 games.

Once again searching for a new team, the Hornets could represent a suitable fit for Thomas, who is clearly on board with the idea of reuniting with the young core of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and P.J. Washington.

Thomas played a total of 22 games in the NBA last season. Most of that was spent with the Hornets, though he had brief stints with the Mavericks and Lakers, too.

Clearly, Thomas is rooting for a reunion in Charlotte, so it’ll be interesting to see if the front office is able to get a deal done and bring him back for the 2022-23 season.