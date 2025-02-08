In their first game after the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline, Miles Bridges cashed in on a game-winning shot off of an assist from LaMelo Ball with just 1.4 seconds left on the clock to give the Charlotte Hornets the 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Bridges finished with 25 points, including a big-time 3-pointer. Ball made an impact in his first game since January 27th, and he was ready to load up and take that shot himself.

LaMelo Ball keeps it real about the Miles Bridges' game-winner

“I'm not going to lie, right before the play, I was like, ‘I'm going to take the 3, so go crash,” Ball said. “He said, ‘I'm going to be in the corner, so whatever's there. …I trust all my teammates, so just had to make the right play.”

Ball finished with 24 points and 10 assists in his return, with the last one leading to his first double-double in a month. After missing time with an ankle injury, Ball looked bouncy, mobile, and injected life into his team to help them come away with a win against a new-look Spurs squad.

Miles Bridges on hitting the game-winning shot

Miles Bridges, the hero of the night, reflected on his game-winning bucket to sink the Spurs.

“‘Melo [Ball] passed it to me, man. He attracted the whole defense,” Bridges said. “He attracted the whole defense the whole game, and I told him beforehand, ‘When you drive to the hoop, I'm going to be open in that corner.' He passed it to me, so I do that.”

Knowing where to be around your star player is important as an ancillary piece. Using the gravity of Ball, Stephon Castle committed to drive, which sprung Bridges free, resulting in a wide-open shot to seal the game. Bridges managed to cap their nine-game home stand with a win. Bridges gave his thoughts on ending it on a positive note.

“The crowd shows up no matter what for us. Every game was packed out this homestand,” Bridges noted. “Shoutout to Buzz City…They did a great job of supporting us, and I'm happy we could get a win before we left.”

The Hornets went 2-7 in that stretch, but there are a few positive takeaways. They got Ball back healthy, the additions from the Mark Williams trade should help their depth, and they are more mobile defensively with Moussa Diabate manning the paint. While there is still plenty of season left to see the other aspects of where this team could improve, this game was a good start. And stringing more wins together could help build their confidence even more.