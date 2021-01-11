There was an awkward “altercation” that took place after Friday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans involving LaMelo Ball and Bismack Biyombo. Following the said fuss, Biyombo explained what really happened after Charlotte’s victory.

“I heard about that video. We actually laughed about it,” Biyombo said of speculation he was angry at Ball at the end of the Hornets’ victory over the Pelicans, via Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer. “He’s my little brother. We have fun.” “We were talking like, ‘We’ve got to stop playing (around); we’re playing too much. Taking it a little too far.”

To recall, when both teams were shaking hands after the contest, Bismack Biyombo was seen shoving LaMelo Ball. As a result, a ton of people wondered whether or not there was a legitimate reason why the veteran big man was pushing Ball. In fact, some people speculated that the big man was angry to the Hornets rookie for stat chasing, as Melo was close to recording a triple-double–against his older brother no less.

lol what happened here pic.twitter.com/I37NnhJOsS — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) January 9, 2021

By watching the video of the situation, it definitely looked like Ball was surprised to see his own teammate shove him like that after his historic performance.

With that being said, it’s clear that Ball and Biyombo have an interesting relationship off the court that continues to blossom with the Hornets.