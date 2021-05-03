LaMelo Ball is back and he’s making sure everyone knows about it. In just his second game back after a wrist injury, the Charlotte Hornets rookie has been nothing short of dazzling. Aside from dishing out insane lobs and crafty dimes, the 19-year-old showcased how creative he can get when it comes to getting his own buckets with a fancy layup against the Miami Heat.

Check out Ball “go suave” on this move (via Charlotte Hornets):

Now that’s how you flip the switch for the Hornets.

Ball got up for a lay-up and he had zero plans of shying away from his own two points. He started on his right hand (which is the dominant hand by the way) and had to switch it up mid-air to avoid the incoming challenge of Heat forward Duncan Robinson. The last-second adjustment was smooth and produced another incredible highlight from this season’s third overall pick for the Hornets.

In his short time in the NBA, Ball has proven to be one of the most exciting young court generals in the league. He’s been able to add some much-needed spice to this Hornets squad and has the entire city of Charlotte buzzing.

The youngest Ball brother has shown that he’s crafty on the ball, and it won’t be surprising if he becomes an elite point guard sooner rather than later with the Hornets.

Charlotte trailed the Miami Heat 65-58 at halftime on Sunday evening in North Carolina. This game is the last real chance for the Hornets to make a push at the No. 7 position in the NBA Playoffs and, more precisely, the NBA play-in tournament.

The Hornets, at 31-32, were 2.5 games behind the Heat and the Boston Celtics, who were both 34-30 entering play on Sunday. The Celtics were losing to the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter, so if Charlotte can beat the Heat, it could move within 1.5 games of Boston and Miami for seventh, and the right to host the first play-in game.

The Hornets are safe in terms of making the play-in. They want to make sure to hold off the Indiana Pacers for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, because finishing eighth puts the Hornets in a much better position to qualify for the first round of the playoffs. Finishing eighth gives a team a chance to secure a first-round berth with only one win. Finishing ninth requires a team to win two play-in games to qualify. Charlotte led Indiana by one game for eighth place heading into Sunday’s action.