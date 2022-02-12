LaMelo Ball’s hyped reaction to Montrezl Harrell debut

The Charlotte Hornets trade for the Montrezl Harrell at the deadline looked like it was exactly what they needed. The Hornets snapped a six game losing streak by claiming their 15th straight victory over the Detroit Pistons 141-119. Harrell came in and had an impact as soon as he checked into the game.

He entered the game and immediately came up with a block. He finished the game with 15 points and six rebounds on 7/9 shooting. LaMelo Ball had nothing but good things to say about his new teammate in his debut.

“I love Trezz already,” said the Hornets star. “That’s definitely a blue collar kinda guy. I’ve been seeing him play since I was a kid. He just brings a whole lot of effort and keeps people locked in. You wanna play defense for him. He’s just a great player.”

Ball already seems to have an undying love for his new teammate. His energy was evident in this win. He seemed to be everywhere on the court and in his teammates ear to just keep playing hard. James Borrego loved what he saw from his new found sixth man.

“He brought a fun joyful spirit here. He’s out there communicating and encouraging his teammates. To play together and keep playing hard. He gave us a jolt of confidence and joy tonight.”

Harrell has played with a lot of really talented guys and has played for a few different teams, so he knows how to light a fire under his teammates, even if it has only been one game with the Hornets. Harrell did say in the postgame interview that his only expectation for tonights game was to get a win and he helped the Hornets do just that. His infectious energy spurred Ball to have 31 points and 12 assists tonight and helped Terry Rozier get his second career triple-double.

The Hornets are 1-0 with Harrell on the squad. However, they have a huge challenge coming to Charlotte on Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the league. They are going to need to bring that same hustle and effort to that one back in Buzz City. It’ll be a battle of All-Star point guards as well: LaMelo Ball vs. Ja Morant. Everybody grab their popcorn for Saturday night basketball.