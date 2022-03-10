The Charlotte Hornets have now lost two straight after falling to the Boston Celtics, 115-101. To add insult to injury, LaMelo Ball struggled to find his rhythm all game long.

The Hornets made it a close game throughout the first half and were only trailing by four to one of the hottest teams in the league. They were moving the ball, finding easy shots along the perimeter, and seemed energized after getting blown out by the Brooklyn Nets the night before. However, they just couldn’t maintain the same kind of intensity and gave up a lot of second chance points. Of course Ball’s struggles didn’t help.

Ball finished with 15 point, eight rebounds and four assists, but he had six costly turnovers. In fact, he only played 28 minutes because he was doing more harm than good when he was out there on the floor. Without your point guard, it is pretty hard to find the flow within your offense. Ball owned up to his mistakes postgame, though, and kept it real with everyone about his struggles Wednesday night.

“I was moving too fast and trying to make the extra pass. I just wasn’t playing my game. I was pretty much letting people get in my head. I should have just attacked on some, other plays I was trying to pass. I just gotta be consistent,” Ball shared.

The Celtics have been one of the hottest offenses in the league, but their defense has been top five in efficiency rating. That’s how they have been able to look like a formidable threat and how they may have rattled the Hornets’ franchise player. Guys like Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown have the ability to make your life a living hell if you let them. Although Jayson Tatum dropped 44 points, he can hound you on the other side of the ball as well. Put simply, Ball just couldn’t catch a break.

The Hornets haven’t been able to string together any win streaks. They are 4-13 in their last 17 games. They really need to buckle down to figure out how to at least keep a Play-In spot. To do that, LaMelo Ball will have to play better though. Fortunately, they still have time to find some rhythm and finish out the regular season strong!