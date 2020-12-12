Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball’s heartwarming birthday gift to his mom, Tina Ball

After being selected as the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball has just signed a big-money deal, rookie-scale deal with the Charlotte Hornets. As it turns out, he’s already spending his money — and in quite an admirable fashion, if I may say so.

In an endearing gesture, the 19-year-old has reportedly just gifted his mom, Tina Ball, with scholarships for no less than 100 middle school students:

“I’m excited about the 100 Yellowbrick scholarships for Vernon Middle School that we’re going to be giving out on behalf of my mama,” Ball said in a statement (h/t Blake Schuster of B/R). “She was my teacher, I would say, just for life—helping me be a good person, who I am today, just how to treat people, how to be.”

Tina Ball used to be a teacher by profession before being forced to quit following a stroke in 2017. She has had a clear influence on LaMelo’s life, and the teenager has decided to honor his mom with a gift that will provide tons of opportunities for marginalized kids.

Dion Walcott, the vice president of partnerships for Yellowbrick, expressed their appreciation for Ball’s generosity:

“LaMelo is known worldwide for his determination, talent, work ethic, and curiosity,” Walcott said. “We’re thrilled that he’s working with us to instill some of that same passion in another generation of learners who are intent on pursuing their dreams—just like he has.”

It’s great to here that Ball is putting his money to good use. We have to mention too, however, that he’s spent some of his new-found fortune on some personal stuff as well. Recently, the 6-foot-7 Hornets guard also purchased some really expensive customized grills as a way to celebrate his entry into the NBA.