LaMelo, Hornets players drop truth bomb on Miles Bridges’ dilemma

The Charlotte Hornets opened up NBA Media Day just like the rest of the league did on September 26th. While most of the event was centered around team expectations and goals, Miles Bridges’ situation was still brought up. Bridges could face up to 11 years and eight months in prison due to domestic violence- and reporters were asking the hard-hitting questions about his situation. Players like PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee, and LaMelo Ball have been in contact with Bridges. All gave the impression that he is doing well but did not want to dive too deeply into the topic.

LaMelo Ball on Bridges

“I was talking to him day to day to see what it is, but other than that, I haven’t heard too much of anything,” Ball said about Bridges. The two have formed awesome chemistry over the past two seasons, as they have been dubbed “Air BnB” for the highlight reel lobs that Ball has thrown to Bridges.

Bridges is coming off his best season as a pro in the 2021-22 season and was a huge part of the team’s success. So, it is only natural that Ball, who mentioned he is hoping his teammate returns, would want him back.

Plumlee and Washington are both open to Bridges returning but each had less to say about the topic. Terry Rozier was also asked about it and shot down the questions about his former teammate. He mentioned that he does wish him the best but said “no comment” when asked if he could take a dive into Miles Bridges’ situation.

The Hornets will move on

Surely everybody within the organization would love to welcome their standout swingman back with open arms. Yet, the situation is undoubtedly a bad look for the Hornets. Bridges’ remains a restricted free agent with the team, but even if he is found not guilty, it does not mean the team will resign him.

Everyone should be open to the possibility of him not being a member of the team for the foreseeable future, which seems to be the case. Each player that was asked about the situation shares the same stance: that they know they have to move on with or without him.

The Hornets have one of the youngest teams in the league. Bridges’ presence will certainly be missed, but they still have promising young guys on the roster. Outside of LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington is expected to take a step up this year.

James Bouknight, Kai Jones, and JT Thor are looking to show how their games have improved over the summer. Mark Williams is also another young player for the Hornets to get excited about.

Expectations are not high for the Hornets, though that could possibly be an advantage. They should be able to fly under the radar and surprise teams whenever they do come to town. It should be a fun, interesting season for the boys in Buzz City.