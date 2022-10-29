LaMelo Ball remains out for the Charlotte Hornets, but if his latest sighting is any indication, his return from injury is coming sooner rather than later.

Ahead of the Hornets’ showdown with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Ball was seen participating in the team’s pre-game warmups. Based on how he was moving, it’s clear he has made huge strides in his recovery from left ankle injury.

Even though Ball only did some light shooting and movement, he didn’t look bothered or hindered by his injury. The only question now is when he can fully participate in the team’s practices and join the lineup.

LaMelo Ball is out with a sprained ankle, but is nearing a return to the Hornets lineup. (via @JerryDonatien) pic.twitter.com/y9uhMH0jsB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2022

For those unaware, LaMelo Ball has yet to play this 2022-23 campaign after sustaining a Grade 2 ankle sprain during the preseason. The Hornets haven’t given a clear timetable for his return, only mentioning that he’s going to miss the start of the season due to the setback.

In place of Ball, the Hornets have used Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith Jr. to fill in the void at backcourt. DSJ, in particular, has been quite impressive with solid averages of 11.6 points, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Of course that doesn’t mean the Hornets aren’t missing Ball. It’s difficult for the team to replace his 20-point, 7-rebound, 8-assist production, and it takes the whole team to cover everything that they’re missing in his absence.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the wait will be too long for his return to the Charlotte lineup.