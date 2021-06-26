LaVar Ball was right. If there’s anybody who would have predicted that LaMelo Ball would emerge as the top rookie during his first year with the Charlotte Hornets, it’s the outspoken Ball patriarch.

He probably called it even before the Hornets star finished 7th grade, but that still counts, right? Here’s Mr. Ball flexing his correct prediction in the most LaVar way possible – with Big Baller Brand merch.

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m putting in an other for a dozen caps right away. Kidding aside, LaMelo Ball has indeed lived up to the hype throughout his first year with the Hornets.

The teenager averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per contest in 51 total games played. That last part was crucial towards his ROTY candidacy and eventual win. The Hornets guard was feared out for the season after sustaining a significant wrist injury back in March. Ball ended up missing 21 games, but was able to return earlier than expected, playing in the team’s final 10 games and legitimized his claim over the award.

But beyond the numbers, LaMelo Ball just has that “it” factor that you look for in a star player. His creativity and play-making ability is off-the-charts and his size enables him to utilize his immense basketball IQ that was helped developed by his father LaVar as he grew up.

With his youngest son winning the rookie plum with the Hornets, you just know LaVar Ball won’t shut up about it for the rest of the offseason. But this time around, he truly deserves it.