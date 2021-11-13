Michael Jordan hilarious reaction to Kelly Oubre airball

The Charlotte Hornets took on the New York Knicks on Friday night. Michael Jordan was seen in his box office aggravated and laughing at Kelly Oubre after air balling a shot with 40 seconds left. Charlotte was luckily able to come out with the win 104-96.

Kelly Oubre is seen taking a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner with 40 seconds left in the game and the cameras immediately turn to Jordan as he shows his displeasure. It’s unclear why Jordan was mad but if we had to assume it was probably because he took a shot without wasting any time on the clock. The Hornets were up at 7 at that point with 40 seconds still left to play. Anything could happen with that much time on the clock. This wasn’t the greatest shot decision but he was wide open so he figured he’d let it fly. Oubre is also a good 3-point shooter, as he’s 38.7% from three this season.

It has to be tough playing for a team that is owned by the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan has probably taken that shot many times in his career but he also probably made about 80% of them. It’s clear that he wasn’t too happy with Oubres’ shot decision as the Hornets were barely winning that game and there was still a decent amount of time left on the clock. After all, Jordan was seen laughing after the play because the Hornets were able to come away with a victory.