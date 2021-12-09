The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106. The Hornets went down to the wire again with a tough Philly and they are still without five key rotational players. Still, they pushed the Sixers team to the limit. However, things got a little chippy between Miles Bridges and Andre Drummond, but Bridges set the record straight.

“How big is he? Seven foot, 280? It’s nothing. Nobody is ever going to fight in the NBA,” said the Hornets star. “The NBA is kind of like WWE. Ain’t nobody about to fight. He had his chance to do something but it’s all for entertainment.”

Andre Drummond had some words for Miles Bridges after this shove 👀 pic.twitter.com/HHDTWLHmmj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2021

Seems like an accurate statement. Drummond is a very large human being. Moving him would take a great amount force. Secondly, for years now we’ve seen plenty of players get upset, get each others faces, but it rarely escalates past that. Drummond just wanted to score a little more camera time with his actions.

Anyway, Bridges had another solid outing with 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He also logged over 40 minutes with three other starters. Hornets coach James Borrego mentioned that he has to do “a better job in dividing up the minutes”, but Bridges knows that’s just what needs to happen right now. Bridges said that Borrego kind of has to, since everyone is gone.

Shorthanded or not, this team is going out and still competing at a high level. They had three guys score 20 points or more against the Sixers, and ran in transition when possible. Their offense hasn’t looked too stagnant either, despite missing their starting backcourt. Unfortunately, the Hornets have lost to the Sixers for twice in their last two games. On the bright side, they’re not playing bad basketball. Other than the 19 turnovers they committed and silly fouls on defense, the Hornets were able to hang in with a likely playoff team.

The Hornets have one more game at home against the Sacramento Kings before heading out on a six game roadtrip. Hopefully, they can close it out strong.