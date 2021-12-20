Miles Bridges gets brutally honest on Hornets’ Achilles’ heel

The Charlotte Hornets are now 1-3 on their current road trip after dropping one to the Phoenix Suns, 137-106. The Hornets just couldn’t get anything going on both sides of the ball.

At the end of the first quarter, the Hornets were down 37-15. They have struggled mightily in the start of games a majority of the season and Sunday night was no different. In this Western Conference road trip alone, it has happened in all their losses. Most of the time, the Hornets usually find a way to claw back into games. The Suns shut that door as quick as possible.

When James Borrego was asked about his the Hornets’ first quarter woes, he responded in the best way possible:

“There’s no excuses there. It’s a grueling schedule, but there aren’t any excuses. The schedule will clean up for us as we go. We’ll get fresh legs and the crowds going to help us as well. But we gotta get through it. It’s a tough stretch. The whole challenge is just staying together and staying the course. Just have to keep a positive mindset.”

Miles Bridges also chimed in after Borrego’s statement with this:

“You can talk about as much as you want to,” said the Hornets forward. “Once you’re in action and actually play hard and ready to go, that just shows a sign of growth. We’re not growing right now. We gotta come out and hit people in the mouth first.”

Bridges certainly played his part to try and keep this game somewhat competitive. He was the only starter for the Hornets in double figures with a team-high 26 points. Obviously, he knows it takes a lot more than just another strong performance form himself. The Hornets need to step up as a team. In order to grow, they need to keep their heads high, even if they come up short on offense. Both Borrego and Bridges have highlighted that they tend to get down on themselves after missing shots. That just has to stop.

“It’s just about action,” is what Borrego said to close out his press conference.

Now, it’s just up to his guys to step up and gut out some tough wins for the rest of the road trip. It doesn’t get any easier. They face off against the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets, two teams that have been consistent faces in the postseason the past few years. The Hornets need at least one of the two games to stay above .500.