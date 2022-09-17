Miles Bridges’ NBA career is in jeopardy after being charged earlier in the offseason with three felony counts: one count of injuring a child’s parent, and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. However, the Charlotte Hornets and the rest of the NBA are not any closer to finding closure to the Bridges ordeal.

Per The Charlotte Observer, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said that the preliminary hearing for Miles Bridges’ domestic abuse charges has been moved to September 29. It has been the third rescheduling for Bridges’ hearing, initially set to begin on August 19, then on September 7 and then delayed again to this past Friday, September 16, before being pushed back yet again.

Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty on all three felony charges on July 20, but if the allegations against the 6’7 forward are proven, he can face up to 12 years in prison, effectively ending his professional basketball career. Mychelle Johnson revealed Bridges’ alleged disgusting behavior on Instagram, where she spoke up about how terrible their living situation has become in a now-deleted post including a graphic photo showing the injuries Johnson sustained.

Johnson wrote, “I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all I want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything.”

Miles Bridges was well on his way to becoming one of the most exciting stars in the league before being charged with domestic violence, averaging 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the Hornets to a play-in berth. Heading into free agency, he was destined for a serious payday, but it’d be a miracle if Bridges can make it back to the league, even if he isn’t proven guilty. One does not simply escape the black cloud of domestic abuse, especially with such graphic evidence. We could only hope that the alleged victims of Bridges’ improprieties get the help and healing they need.