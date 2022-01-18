Miles Bridges’ honest take on winning Most Improved Player award

The Charlotte Hornets have came a long way over the past couple seasons. They went from being a bottom dweller in the Eastern Conference, to a legit threat to make the playoffs. A lot of that credit has to go to the great play of the team obviously. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have done a great job running the team. Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges have also stepped big time.

Bridges has elevated his play to new heights this season. He’s averaging just over 20 points a game and has earned the right to be considered an All-Star.

Miles Bridges exploded in a game in the Garden against the New York Knicks. He put up a career-high 38 points in a win with LaMelo Ball out of the game. Bolstering his chances to win the Most Improved Player award this season. He has emerged as a front runner early on this season and has continued his good play to the mid season point. In the postgame press conference, he spoke on his odds to win the award.

“Ever since last year coach has had a lot of trust in me,” said the Hornets talent. “It’s been building. I wouldn’t trade my teammates for the world. So I just wanna keep getting better and try our best to get to the playoffs this year.”

So yeah, he deflected the question and focused it more on his team, but it’s good to know James Borrego is comfortable putting the ball in Bridges’ hands and make plays. He’s grown not just as a scorer, but playmaking as well. He’s much more than just a big time dunker now. The MIP award will have some stiff competition this season, with Desmond Bane and Fred VanVleet right on Bridges heels.

All three guys have elevated their respective teams to new heights, but Bridges leap might be more impressive than the both of theirs. His contribution to the Hornets is huge and they might not be where they are today without him. Hopefully, Bridges can keep this up, make his first All-Star game, and make the playoffs for the first time in his career. The whole roster is hungry for a chance to participate in postseason play. The MIP award would just be icing on the cake for Bridges.