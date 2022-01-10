Miles Bridges wants Hornets to mimic Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks captured an NBA championship in 2021. It was not an easy task, but the Bucks pulled the right strings to make it happen over time, from drafting Giannis Antetokounmpo to finding a way to get Khris Middleton to swinging a trade for Jrue Holiday. The Bucks made perfect moves as a small-market team to lure good complementary pieces and look like a blueprint for other teams. Take the Charlotte Hornets for instance, who would love to find a way to follow down that path.

When the Hornets recently clashed with the Bucks, head coach James Borrego spoke before the game about how Milwaukee gave small-market organizations hope.

“There’s a lot of optimism here. It gives a city like ours that winning a title here can be done. Of course, you have to make the right decisions, but it’s possible.”

Borrego is aware that Charlotte is not a hot spot for marquee free agents. He knows they have to have more homegrown talent. Building through the draft is the best way to go. One of their key pieces from the draft, Miles Bridges, also had a strong statements about the Bucks organization as well.

“They’re a great example for all small-market teams. Giannis did a great job staying loyal to his team and not a lot of guys do that, so I tip my hat to him. Giannis and Middleton built something there. One day that’s what we’re striving to be.”

Bridges has made it clear he wants to be back and could very well find himself walking down the same path as Giannis. The Hornets have Bridges and LaMelo Ball, who are franchise cornerstones. Both guys were drafted in the lottery of their respective classes. Ball won Rookie of the Year and has been putting up an All-Star-level campaign this season. Bridges has put up career-high marks across the board and is in the race for the Most Improved Player Award.

Bridges and the Hornets are right to push to be great like the Bucks. The Hornets continue to get better and have a strong core in place that has plenty of room to grow. Sure, there are going to be some growing pains as time progresses, but they’ll learn. They also have other good young pieces and quality veterans around Ball and Bridges.

Charlotte has done a good job getting talent in the draft every year. Hopefully, the Hornets can continue this trend and become a legitimate championship contender like the Bucks.