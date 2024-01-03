Terry Rozier returned from an illness to lead the Hornets past the Kings, but he didn't want to label his performance as a "flu game" for this reason.

The Charlotte Hornets struggles have been rather pronounced as of late, but they managed to snap an 11-game losing streak with a 111-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Unsurprisingly, it was Terry Rozier who played a leading role for his team, even as he was still feeling some of the effects of an illness that caused him to miss their previous game against the Denver Nuggets.

Rozier made quite a return to action for Charlotte (34 PTS, 6 AST, 3 REB, 13/24 FGM) to guide them past a high-flying Kings squad, leading some to dub it his “flu game” since he was still a bit under the weather. When asked about it after the game, Rozier shot down that narrative, as he hilariously noted he didn't have a fever, but rather spent the past few days throwing up instead.

Reporter: “You were sick the last couple days… Finished with a 30-piece. Can we call tonight your flu game?” Terry Rozier: “I was throwing up, but we ain’t gonna call it a flu game!” 😂pic.twitter.com/9C8GKkjbAm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2024

The term “flu game” became popularized by Michael Jordan's performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, when he overcame a pretty serious fever to lead the Chicago Bulls to take a 3-2 series lead over the Utah Jazz. The stakes aren't nearly as high here, but Rozier stepped up and did what he needed to do to snap Charlotte's lengthy losing streak.

The problem, according to Terry Rozier, was that he didn't have a fever, so it can't truly be a flu game. Even then, it was still a gutsy performance from the star guard, and it isn't one the Hornets and their fans are going to forget about anytime soon thanks to what it accomplished. With their losing streak snapped, Rozier will try to lead Charlotte on a mini win streak of sorts when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.